Black Woman Named VP of Talent Ensures BlueLinx Invests in Right Resources for Optimal Success

On the heels of another strong quarter, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, augments its leadership team to drive continued success.

The company announces a key appointment – Dionne Vernon as VP, Talent Management. The hire supports the company’s commitment to world-class financial management and career development to bolster growth and develop its talent.

Vernon joined last month and is leading BlueLinx’s talent management function. Her role includes facilitating employee experiences to foster personal and professional development and ensuring the company invests in the right resources for optimal success. Before joining BlueLinx, Vernon worked at Comcast Corporation as Senior Director, where she led various functions across the business and HR, including talent management, employee engagement, organizational planning, customer experience strategy, and project management.

“Two of our greatest strengths as a company are our financial stewardship and performance-focused leadership,” shares Kevin Henry, Chief People Officer at BlueLinx.

“Vernon [is a] proven executive that [is a] tremendous addition to our leadership team. We are excited about what [she will] bring to the business.”

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Ga., and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.