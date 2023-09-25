Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone In Critical Condition After Emergency Surgery For Blood In Lungs

Bone Thugs-N’-Harmony group member Krayzie Bone is reportedly fighting for his life after being rushed to a hospital on Sept. 22 when he started coughing up blood.

The Ohio rapper reportedly had an artery leaking inside one of his lungs. Krayzie Bone’s real name is Anthony Henderson, and according to WION, he suffers from a condition known as sarcoidosis. Henderson’s ailment produces lumpy nodes on his body’s organs, mainly in the lungs. It is unclear whether or not his condition is related to his coughing up blood.

After an emergency surgery, doctors were unable to get the bleeding under control, and TMZ reported that a source close to Henderson informed them that he was scheduled to have a second procedure that would stop the internal bleeding.

Henderson is on a ventilator after being placed into a medically induced coma. TMZ’s sources say his family is close by his side and are the only ones being allowed to see him because he is in critical condition.

Bizzy Bone, also a member of Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, has been reposting messages of support on his Instagram using the Instagram Stories feature, and celebrities such as Akon and Ohio native LeBron James have been posting their messages of support on X, formerly Twitter.

I have sarcoidosis. It's not "a lung disease;" it can affect any organ or system in the body. It is not recognized as an "autoimmune disease" but is inflammatory. It can be painful, life-threatening, serious but none of these by default. Except when it is. Pray for #krayziebone. — darlene anita scott (@darleneanita) September 25, 2023

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony comprises five members: Krayzie, Lazy Bone, Busy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh Bone. The group began in 1991 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was signed by the late Easy-E’s Interscope Records label in 1993. They debuted later that year with an EP, Creepin on ah Come Up, which contained a breakout hit, Thuggish Ruggish Bone. In 1995, the group released the album E. 1999 Eternal, with another smash hit, 1st Of Tha Month. The group’s biggest hit, Tha Crossroads, was released in 1999 as a tribute to their mentor and labelmate Easy-E.