News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia’s First Secondary School For Black People Preserves The Past And Embraces The Future Booker T. Washington High School, established in 1924, was the first public high school created for African American students in Georgia.







A century-old Atlanta high school that once educated Black students during segregation is now serving as an active campus and as a preserved historical space.

Booker T. Washington High School, established in 1924, was the first public high school created for African American students in Georgia. The campus continues to operate within the Atlanta Public Schools system while maintaining exhibits and archival materials that document its role in the state’s Black community and educational history.

Displays inside the building include decades of photographs, memorabilia, and historical documents tracing the school’s impact on generations of students. A replica of the Lifting the Veil of Ignorance statue stands prominently on campus, symbolizing access to knowledge and opportunity. The monument serves as a visual reminder of the school’s founding mission during a period when educational access for Black people was restricted by law.

“If we don’t tell our story, who’s going to tell it?” school historian Marcia Wynn told CBS Atlanta. She said the preservation effort ensures that current students understand both the obstacles faced by earlier generations and the progress that followed. Principal Tiauna Crooms said students participate in a tradition before football games in which they gather near the statue to reflect on the school’s heritage.

The school building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, confirming its historical and architectural significance in Atlanta’s Black educational history.

As Black history is being removed from national parks by presidential order, the campus represents more than a physical structure. It reflects an effort across the South to maintain sites connected to African American advancement and perseverance during segregation. Through tours, exhibits, and community engagement, the school now functions as a historical resource.

