Rapper Boosie Badazz Comes to Defense of Female Hotel Worker Harassed By Rude Customer

But, the rapper was actually shown in a positive light when he was caught on video coming to the rescue of a female hotel worker who was being harassed by a hotel guest.TMZ reported that Boosie went to defend a female hotel worker after he witnessed a man talking to her in a very disrespectful manner.

As Boosie was approaching the front of the hotel, he witnessed a man speaking to her in a tone that he felt was unnecessary. He intervenes by telling the abusive man, “I am a man, you not gonna speak to me like, I will beat the f**k out you!” as he comes to the defense of the hotel worker. “I will beat your ass, you ain’t gonna talk to her like that. I would beat your ass if you talked to me like that. You not gonna disrespect a woman like that.”

As he puts fear in the man who suddenly changes his demeanor as he listens to Boosie and sees the group of Black men come to the scene, Boosie tells the man that he doesn’t have to speak to the hotel employee in the manner he displayed. Boosie also says to the man that the woman apologized several times for whatever took place. “Everybody keep telling you they sorry, let her go” as the man realizes the situation can get worse for him if he didn’t listen to the advice the rapper was giving him.