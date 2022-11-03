Boost Your Device’S Storage Capacity With Internxt Cloud

Cloud storage has revolutionized the way we use our devices.

Thanks to technology, you no longer have to worry about paying top dollar for large-storage mobile devices. Use of the cloud also means you don’t have to inundate your personal computer with files and storage. Instead, you can drop your data into the cloud and free up that space for other items.

Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage offers the best in storage and security, and for a limited time, you can purchase a 2TB plan for just $49.99. That’s a savings of 76% from its MSRP ($215.92).

Internxt offers a private cloud storage service that’s 100% secure. End-to-end encryption makes sure all your files are encrypted into smaller pieces. This further ensures they can’t be accessed and read by unintended recipients. Zero-knowledge storage file also makes sure only the user has the knowledge to access their files.

An intuitive interface provides easy-to-follow methods that make saving and accessing your files a breeze. Easy sharing options are offered through Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and Apple’s iCloud, among other services.

Internxt’s cloud storage offering has received rave reviews. It’s been featured on TechCrunch, Forbes, TechRadar and Android Authority.

“Unlike popular cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, Internxt is a zero-knowledge file storage service that supports end-to-end encryption,” TechRadar writes in its review.

This software can be accessed via desktop and mobile platforms with Android 5.0 or iOS 13.0 or later. Apps for Internxt are also available for those using the Linux platform.

With storage, more is always better. While the 2TBs you’ll receive from Internxt will handle your demands, you’ll also receive top-notch security for your files and data. Not all cloud storage software is equal. Internxt, however, has earned its spot among the best in the space. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.