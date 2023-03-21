Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins has Died, Bootsy Collins Confirms

Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins, co-founder and original member of the iconic Parliament-Funkadelic passed away at the age of 81.

Haskins’ bandmate Bootsy Collins announced his death on Friday via Twitter.

“Prayer’s going out to Clarence ‘Fuzzys’ Haskins family & friends. We lost his frequency today 3-17- 23,” Collins wrote.

“He was an original Parliament/Funkadelic inducted in the RHOF. We will miss u my friend, bandmate & Soul brother! Thx u for ur guidance in my pup year’s. Bootsy baby!!!”

The group’s mastermind, George Clinton, mourned Haskins’ death on Instagram Saturday in a post that shared a series of throwback photos of the legendary musician.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of an original Parliament-Funkadelic member Clarence Eugene ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins (born June 8, 1941-March 17th, 2023),” Clinton wrote.

Clinton’s photos highlighted his long history with Haskins, dating back to the start of their original group, the Parliaments, which was formed in the 1960s but morphed into Funkadelic and Parliament after their record label folded, Rolling Stone reported.

Clinton’s website posted a more in-depth eulogy, recounting Haskins’ history with the group and his significant contributions.

“Fuzzy wrote and co-wrote some of Funkadelic’s earliest classics, including ‘I Got A Thing’ (featuring his vocals) and ‘I Wanna Know If It’s Good To You,’” the website stated.

“He was a good drummer as well, as he proved on ‘Can You Get To That,’ which he also co-wrote. Some of Fuzzy’s best vocals appeared on Funkadelic’s 1972 LP America Eats Its Young, most notably on ‘Ms Lucifers Love.’”

“But singing wasn’t the only thing that Fuzzy brought to P-Funk,” the statement continued.

“He was known, during live P-Funk shows, to don skin-tight bodysuits and gyrate against the microphone pole as he whipped the crowd into a frenzy, especially when they performed ‘Standing on the Verge of Getting it On.’”

Haskins’ death comes over a year after the passing of Parliament-Funkadelic co-founder Calvin Simmons, who died in January 2022 at the age of 79 .