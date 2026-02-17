NBA Legends & Global Stars Converge For Africa All-Star Soirée In Tinseltown

More than 300 VIP guests, including NBA icons, global music stars, and international investors, gathered at Lucia LA for Africa Courtside Holding’s (ACH) annual Africa All-Star Soirée. The private, invite-only event celebrated Africa’s surging influence within the global basketball and live-entertainment ecosystems.



The evening, hosted by actor and entrepreneur Boris Kodjoe alongside Eliot Dupuis, highlighted the continent’s expanding role in the NBA. Kodjoe, a prominent advocate for African excellence, underscored the unprecedented momentum building in African investment and sports ownership.

Dupuis shared the exciting event on his Instagram page.

“Amazing night at our Africa All-Star Soirée. With family, friends and partners, we celebrated culture, community and changing the narrative through sports and entertainment,” he penned. “Ownership means prioritizing equity and inclusion, creating real economic impact and developing the entire ecosystem in order to support and protect our talent and grow basketball on the continent. @thebal season 6 tips off March 27, 2026. @nbaafricaofficial franchise investment opportunities are here.

Building teams and arena infrastructure in 12 African cities. The future is here today. Let’s go!!”



A Historic Shift in Ownership

The event featured key remarks from Basketball Africa League (BAL) President Amadou Gallo Falls and NBA Africa investors. A major highlight of the night was the formal introduction of the BAL’s groundbreaking new franchising model. This evolution marks the first time team ownership has been opened to outside investors, a move designed to accelerate sustainable growth and long-term value across Africa’s premier professional league as it enters its sixth season.



Where Sport Meets Culture

The soirée served as a high-level intersection of commerce and a vibrant showcase of African creative power. The night featured:



Art: An exclusive installation of custom basketballs by celebrated artist Kehinde Wiley, featuring The Earl of Wochester and Morpheus Basketball.

Fashion: A presentation by renowned Senegalese designer Adama Paris, spotlighting contemporary African design.

Music: High-energy sets from DJ Tunez, DJ Lavish, DJ Bobby Trends, Jae Murphy, and Juls.



Strategic Growth and Global Expansion



The Africa All-Star Soirée was more than a celebration; it was a high-stakes networking hub where the future of the African sports economy was drafted in real-time. By bringing together NBA Africa Investors and stakeholders from the broader live-entertainment sector, Africa Courtside Holding successfully demonstrated how basketball serves as a gateway for broader infrastructure and media development.



The emphasis on the BAL’s franchising model signals a transition from philanthropic support to a robust, profit-driven commercial ecosystem. This shift is expected to generate thousands of jobs across the continent, from stadium operations to sports marketing and broadcast production.

The presence of Kehinde Wiley’s custom basketball installation further solidified the event’s status as a premier cultural destination, serving as a physical manifestation of the night’s theme: the fusion of traditional heritage with modern athletic prowess.



As the league prepares for its sixth season, the momentum from this L.A. gathering ensures that African basketball remains at the forefront of the global sports conversation, attracting the visionary capital necessary to sustain a world-class professional athletic landscape for decades to come.



The star-studded guest list reflected a global convergence of talent and purpose, featuring:

Music & Entertainment: Tyla, Wizkid, Wale, Damson Idris, Zara Larsson, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Sports Legends: Serge Ibaka, Tracy McGrady, Chiney Ogwumike, and Festus Ezeli.

Media & Culture: Joy Taylor, Speedy Morman, and Holly Robinson Peete.

The event was presented in collaboration with the Basketball Africa League, Hot 97, and Bacardi, reinforcing a shared commitment to elevating African culture while expanding global investment pathways in sport and live entertainment.



About Africa Courtside Holding (ACH)

Africa Courtside Holding is a strategic investment partner and co-owner of NBA Africa. The firm is dedicated to accelerating basketball’s growth across the continent through ownership expansion and cultural engagement, leveraging platforms like NBA All-Star Weekend to create long-term investment pathways that drive economic impact.

