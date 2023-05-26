Boston Celtics Players Are Rumored To Have Fake Love For One Another

The Boston Celtics have a famed history of brotherhood between the players that is practically unmatched in the NBA. However, that mindset may have left the team.

According to a report by Clutchpoints, the way the Celtics might begin their summer vacation sooner rather than later. They’re down 3-2 in its Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Miami Heat and there are reports teammates have been “fake liking” each other.

“This is a Celtics team that has had chemistry issues in the past,” The Ringer’s NBA reporter Kevin O’Connor said. “They got through it, they got better, but I’ve had a source tell me in the past week that this Celtics team feels like a group that’s tired of fake liking each other. They’ve been around each other forever… and they’ve got to shake things up on different levels.”

“I’ve had a source tell me in the past week that this Celtics team feels like a group that’s tired of fake liking each other.” @KevinOConnorNBA on what’s led to the Celtics struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals 😳 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/OWIjoeoYsS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Before Kyrie Irving left the team, it was rumored even that Irving wasn’t well-liked and the majority of Celtics players were ecstatic that he was gone. But it seems that whatever distrust or dislike the players have for one another may cause management to make decisions on how to handle the discontent, especially if the team loses this series.

According to NBC Sports Boston, it appears that Celtics guard Jaylen Brown may have been responding to rumors regarding his team.

“You start to hear all these stories come out about x, y, and z. Who knows where they actually come from? And 99 percent of them are not true at all.” Brown said.

As the series nears its end, we’ll see how their chemistry effects the team.