I'm Sorry Ms.Jackson! Jayson Tatum Issues Apology to Janet Jackson

There was interference in Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour, and the NBA is to blame.

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena was booked on Thursday night after Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics players faced off in a Game 6 during the first round of the NBA playoffs. The game booted Jackson from the arena’s schedule that night, but one player showed the pop icon some sympathy for the inconvenience.

According to Sports Illustrated, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum acknowledged the legend during his postgame interview, issuing her an apology after they beat Atlanta 128–120. “I want to send an apology to the legend, Janet Jackson,” Tatum said. “We were supposed to close out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that, but we got it done today.”

Tatum really apologized to Janet Jackson for having to postpone her show in Atlanta for Game 6 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1F1nvRUfMO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

State Farm Arena updated fans on the venue’s website, saying, “Due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game, the Janet Jackson show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 27, has been rescheduled to Friday, April 28.”

The statement continued, “All tickets and parking purchased via Ticketmaster or ParkMobile for Thursday’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend.”

The Game 5 Celtics-Hawks matchup caused Jackson to make accommodations after Trae Young’s last-minute three-pointer secured a victory for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

According to Ticketmaster, Jackson fans still down for the ride on Friday will still see the three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and “Fast and Furious” actor Ludacris in the show’s lineup. Jermaine Dupri joined Miss Damita Jo onstage during her most recent Atlanta show, sending social media into a frenzy. We’re sure this time around, fans are in for another surprise-filled show.

