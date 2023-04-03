Bowie State University Names Performing Arts Theatre After Legendary Singer Dionne Warwick

The oldest historically Black institution in Maryland has undergone some new upgrades.

Bowie State University has officially named its theater at the school’s performing arts center after the legendary singer Dionne Warwick.

According to CBS News, The Dionne Warwick Theater was unveiled Saturday morning at Bowie State University to celebrate the naming of the theater.

“We are very grateful that Dionne Warwick recognizes the value of this storied institution, and for lending her iconic name to the Main Stage Theater inside of our Fine and Performing Arts Center,” said Brent Swinton, Bowie State University’s vice president of Institutional Advancement, according to Newsone. “Given the rich history of artists and performers such as Myles Frost who have originated from this university, the naming is even more appropriate because of Ms. Warwick’s lifelong advocacy for higher education, healthcare and the arts.”

“The Dionne Warwick Theater will host concerts, plays, and other performances with her name elevating the venue to another level,” Swinton added.

Bowie State officially renames the Main Stage Theatre honoring the life and legacy of music icon Dionne Warwick. #BowieBold 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/ZsbRYduOL5 — Bowie State University (@BowieState) April 1, 2023

The unveiling followed NBA champion Kevin Durant’s $500,000 donation to the university to create a reimagined basketball arena. The gift was made through the Durant Family Foundation, a nonprofit empowering youth from underserved communities through sports and educational initiatives.

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” said Wanda “The Real MVP” Durant, as she presented the donation to the school before the women’s and men’s basketball teams at the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex.

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University https://t.co/6JtZYs8KsE — Bowie State Athletics (@BSU_Sports_Info) December 12, 2022

The Durant family’s donation will support the refurbishment of the school’s basketball court, including renovating its bleachers and press box, and creating scholarships. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact,” she added.

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his family foundation have generously donated to Bowie State University to advance student success in achieving their academic goals,” said Aminta Breaux, President of Bowie State University. “His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”