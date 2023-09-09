Black-Owned Ohio Bowling Alley Gives Back Despite Shut Down

All Strikes Lanes is the only bowling alley in Toledo owned by two Black women.

Lakeila Carter and her business partner, Latoya Brown, are empowered and excited to give their bowling alley some clean renovations as they work to get business booming again. According to WTOL 11, Carter and Brown acquired the business in May 2022, and they want to upgrade the bowling alley to provide a better experience for visitors.

“As soon as we got it, we went in and started upgrading it. Like the bar floor, it was literally like a soft spot and they were going to fall in the ground,” Carter said.

Ahead of the alley’s second bowling season, scheduled to begin in the fall, the business partners have been hard at work making sure renovations are done within the two weeks of closing down the site.

“Once they see the lanes are getting done, maybe they’ll come back,” Carter said about the drop in customers the alley has experienced.

Upgrades to All Strikes Lanes plans for a menu expansion and exterior renovations following the completion of the inside of the alley.

“We’re trying to fix the things that are needed for them to bowl, to make them happy about bowling here,” Carter added.

The two women have not allowed obstacles with their business to interfere with their work throughout the community. Over the Labor Day weekend, All Strikes Lanes hosted a food truck festival event at its bowling spot. Visitors on Saturday had access to free school supplies and haircuts during the event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jim Mcdougall, who has worked at the alley for almost 15 years, appreciates Carter and Brown as the spot’s new owners. “We get some ups and downs, but we’re working them out,” Mcdougall said.

All Strikes Lanes is located at 5133 Telegraph Road in Toledo, Ohio.

