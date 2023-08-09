C&J Tax Services Host Successful Back To School Drive

The Houston community is ready for another successful school year with the charitable efforts of C&J Tax Services. Their second annual Back To School Drive was attended by over 500 people to help gift school supplies to the underserved youth in the populated Texas city.

Cynthia Smith, a force at C&J Tax services, helped lead the charge for the charity drive, facilitating the creation of over 350 book-bags for students. The bags were comprised of all the latest school essentials for students as they embark on another year of learning, The Houston Press, reported. The extensive number of people willing to donate and help resulted in all the supplies being allocated in one hour.

Fortunately, a wide range of activities were planned to keep all in attendance connected and engaged with their fellow community members. To make the day fun for all groups, including recipients and volunteers, activities such as bouncy houses and face painting were held as well.

The event not only included the act of giving but also joining in fellowship at the table. A brunch catered by Lydia seafood provided a meal for the families involved, making the day well-rounded as children left with bags and bellies full.

The event was so impactful and memorable to Houstonians that C&J Tax Services decided to host another charity drive for Back To School. In its commitment as a local, Black-owned business, the company is doing its part to uplift education within their city.

On August 26, the second round of giving will be held to ensure that every underprivileged student has the opportunity to excel with supplies no longer being a burden. Families who are unable to afford the school essentials their children need most are encourage to take part in this next iteration of support. This collective action by the members of the community is a testimony to their united spirit to help one another and their future leaders.