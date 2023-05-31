Anti-LGBTQ+ Song 'Boycott Target' Tops iTunes Charts

The anti-LGBTQ+ song “Boycott Target” found itself holding down the top honors on the iTunes music charts earlier this week; edging out big-time artists such as Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Pride Month starts this weekend and bigots have already begun their assault on the LGBTQ+ community with the latest attacks being directed at retail giant Target for its push of Pride-related merchandise. The chain has had to significantly scale back its displays, reporting that employees had been threatened as a result of them, according to Newsweek.

The recent onslaught of boycotts and backlash aimed at companies that dare to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community has been widely shared across social media.

BREAKING REPORT: ‘Boycott Target’ TAKES THE # 1 SPOT on Apple iTunes for ALL MUSIC, knocking Taylor Swift to #2.. AMERICA IS WAKING UP… pic.twitter.com/Zb9MPMBZK5 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 30, 2023

Florida hip-hop artist hip-hop artist Forgiato Blow, who has also been a proud supporter of Donald Trump as well as a “pioneer” in the subgenre of “MAGA rap”, released “Boycott Target” following a rallying cry from conservatives to cease all support of the large retailer.

Though brand support of the LGBTQ+ community is not new, this year companies like Anheuser-Busch and Disney have found themselves at the center of similar boycotts. According to NBC News, marketing analysts credit an increased focus on “vocal minority of far-right political commentators, conservative politicians, and religious legal groups” as fueling this trend.

The success of “Boycott Target” can be credited to consumers who are still willing to buy digital copies of songs rather than stream them; which played a significant role in its ability to take over the iTunes charts.

Songs that feature conservative political themes have faired well on the music app before as a large portion of the far-right are older. Only a small number of them need to buy the song in order to impact its performance on the charts, according to Newsweek.