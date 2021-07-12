Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Shows Off Her Weight Loss Transformation

The daughter and only child of award-winning singer Brandy went viral on social media after showing off her weight loss transformation.

Sy’rai Smith took to TikTok last week and shared a montage of photos showing her weight when she was at her heaviest to more recent photos displaying her slimmed-down figure, Yahoo News reports.

The 19-year-old received swarms of support on social media. Her followers and fans of the singer applauded Sy’rai for the victorious feat. Even her uncle Ray J praised his niece for being so “beautiful.” Sy’rai’s famous mom also hopped in the comments to show love to her daughter.

“Nobody truly knows what she’s been through,” Brandy wrote. “So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy.”

@syraismith IM BACK….. #foryou ♬ original sound – ꧁ ꧂ “Wow she looks amazing,” said Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan. Another Instagram user expressed their love for Sy’rai noticeable weight loss journey. “Yesssssss!!! The hardest part is starting,” they said. “Shout out to the ladies taking control and being strong enough to be dedicated to this lifestyle change!!!”

In another repost of Sy’rai’s video, Brandy continued to applaud her daughter.

“Beautiful Young lady I love you Sy’rai,” the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote.

The details of Sy’rai’s weight loss journey remain unknown. She hasn’t revealed how she lost the weight and just how long it took. But her recent reveal is motivating others to follow suit.

“How? Please. I am a donut as I type,” one TikTok user said. “What did you do sis?” asked another.

Swarms of young TikTok users commented on Sy’rai’s beauty and how much she looks like her mother. Brandy has also appeared in videos on Sy’rai’s TikTok.

Back in May, Sy’rai and Brandy made rounds with a video jokingly showing off their “attitude problems.” It looks like Sy’rai is carrying Brandy’s legacy in the beauty department and making her momma proud.