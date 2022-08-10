Braxton Sisters Post Heartwarming Tribute For Late Sister Traci On National Sisters Day

This year, National Sisters Day was a bittersweet occasion for the famed Braxton family, who lost Traci Braxton to cancer back in March.

The day of honoring the special bond between sisters took place on August 7, and sisters Trina and Towanda were motivated to post heartwarming tributes on Instagram the following day.

“Happy #nationalsistersday. I love you all,” Trina’s caption reads, accompanied by a group photo of all five sisters, including the beloved Traci. “@tonibraxton @itowandabraxton @tamarbraxton @therealtracibraxton – You are missed every day! Rest peacefully, Sis.”

The family’s matriarch, Evelyn Braxton, commented on the post to show her loving support.

“Happy National Sisters Day. Look at my beautiful daughters. Traci baby you are forever in our hearts,” she wrote.

Hundreds of additional comments poured in showing love to the family as a whole and honoring the inspirational woman Traci had become to the world.

“Traci brought so much joy into this world,” one wrote.

“We love you guys.. Traci was and will always be an inspiration. I absolutely loved watching her on the show. She brought so much laughter into my home even in my darkest moments,” another chimed in.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Traci was living with cancer for a year and kept her illness secret from the public. She passed away at 50 years old from esophageal cancer.

Towanda also shared a sweet post to Instagram in celebration of National Sisters Day.

“I absolutely love ALL of my sisters,” her caption read in part. “God has blessed me with four. Each one adds something to my life with awareness and strength. We may not always see eye to eye…that’s what makes us human. God saw fit to have Traci to be with him. I feel her presence everyday. I’m thankful for each one of my sisters.”