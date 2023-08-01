Meet Bre Nicole Of Level Ten Beauty Bar Who Wants To Make Luxury Accessible

Bre Nicole is the founder and lead esthetician of LEVEL TEN BEAUTY BAR. The Atlanta native has a vision and will stop at nothing to see her dreams come to fruition. Nicole left her career in Dekalb County School Systems to pursue her passion and launch a beauty company. While the work of an entrepreneur is never easy, she worked tirelessly as a bartender and bottle server to save money, hoping to get her business off the ground eventually. Not only did she manage to earn the money needed to get started, but her work in those roles also helped her name reach places she hadn’t yet stepped foot in, building a network of future clientele.

Nicole founded LEVEL TEN BEAUTY BAR in Sandy Springs, Georgia, in 2021. Though it is a fairly new company, she has already successfully managed to branch out at several other locations, including Smyrna, Buckhead, and as of this July, Fayetteville. She will be opening another location in Alpharetta within the next three months.

Nicole’s goal isn’t just to elevate the beauty industry through her company. She also wants to empower other businesswomen and help them break barriers, just as she did. Her hard work and dedication have helped her develop skills in unexpected areas. An expert at customer service and a charming personality allowed her to build the foundation of her business and made breaking into the beauty industry an easier feat. Now, she wants to use her company to prove that luxury does not have to break the bank and can actually be affordable. She also wants to show the true value of hard work.

