21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia

Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Ga., has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar.

She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.

When Aaliyah was five years old, she was diagnosed with autism. But she did not let it stop her from learning and achieving more. She was an outstanding student during high school and even graduated with honors.

Aaliyah found her passion for beauty when she started working at Touched by an Angel Beauty School and Salon in Jonesboro, Ga. She was able to hone her talent and her mother Patricia Terry thought that allowing her to open her own beauty bar would make her more successful.

With the support of her family, Aaliyah recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar using the designs and concepts that Aaliyah thought of on her own. The beauty bar will cater to hair and beauty needs such as makeup and nails, among others. Customers can avail of walk-in services without the need for an appointment.

Aaliyah hopes to serve as an inspiration to all people, particularly to families that deal with autism, that they can also achieve anything that they dream of.

Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar is open seven days a week and is located at 3797 GA 138 Suite F, Stockbridge, Ga. 30281.

This article first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.