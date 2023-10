‘Stories From The Stage: The Podcast’ Kicks Off New Season With Powerful Stories Of Breast Cancer Survivors

Stories from the Stage: The Podcast, the companion to the WORLD-original series showcasing extraordinary stories told by ordinary people from all walks of life, premiered its fourth season on Monday, Oct. 2. The season premiere of the series, which features three storytellers performing for a live audience, includes three Black women breast cancer survivors and advocates on how the disease changed their lives. The podcast is hosted by Stories from the Stage co-creators Patricia Alvarado Núñez and Liz Cheng.

The first episode is

. After being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer,

Sheila Marie Johnson is determined to continue her mother’s legacy while forging her own;

Suzette Simon uses her comedic talents to highlight how Black women are disproportionately affected by cancer;

Megsie Chase becomes an advocate after finding out that breast cancer will alter her dream of motherhood.

Rebuilding after Cancer25-year United States Air Force veteran and St. Louis-area residentNew York City resident and comedy producerAtlanta resident, blogger and influencerJohnson, is an author and the subject of a film coming out on BET+ on October 19 (God’s Grace: The Sheila Johnson Story). Their stories were a part of a WORLD partnership with Count Me In , a nonprofit initiative committed to advancing patient-partnered cancer research.