Long Island Fire Department Welcomes First Black Fire Commissioner

CBS News reports that in a groundbreaking moment for Long Island’s Brentwood community, its fire department, established in 1898, recently witnessed the swearing-in of its first Black fire commissioner on Dec. 2. Rasheen “Roc” Williams, a dedicated community member with an impressive firefighting history, now holds a crucial role in the fire department’s leadership.

Brentwood is known for its diversity — it has an 85% Hispanic and Black population — but never had a Black fire commissioner in its 125-year history until Williams took the position.

Williams, who is Black and Latino, expressed humility about the milestone but emphasized that his goal is to serve and uplift his community. Reflecting on his journey, he recalled entering the fire service as a young man, inspired by curiosity and a dare from his cousins.

“To learn the craft to be a firefighter, you have to put the knowledge in. You have to study. You have to learn. You also gotta show up,” said Williams, citing the values of courage, honor, and respect that were instilled in him by his fire department leaders.

Despite a recent injury that ended his firefighting career, Williams’ commitment to community service persisted. Elected by the community to serve among the five commissioners, his appointment is a significant moment for a community that has lacked representation of African Americans and people of color in elected positions for over a century.

His inauguration was met with applause from his extended family and colleagues. Eric Raudies, chairman of commissioners for the Brentwood Fire District, acknowledged the importance of Williams’ appointment, stating, “It speaks to the over 125 years of no representation of African Americans, people of color in elected positions here. So this is a momentous occasion. It’s a great occasion.”

Michele Robinson, second vice president of the Islip NAACP, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the historical significance of Williams’ election.

Williams hopes his journey sends a positive message that anyone, regardless of their background, can achieve greatness through dedication and hard work.

As a father of five and a grandfather, Williams envisions his role not only as a leader but also as a catalyst for unity. He aims to leverage his position to address the critical need for new volunteer members and foster a sense of togetherness in the diverse community he serves.

