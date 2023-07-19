Illinois Governor Appoints First Black Transgender Woman Commissioner: ‘Trans People Deserve To Lead And To Serve’

A transgender woman made history after becoming the first Black transgender woman to assume a public office in Cook County, IL.

Precious Brady-Davis became commissioner for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) on July 12, Book Club Chicago reported. The newly-appointed commissioner will help create policy and oversee the budget for the agency that manages wastewater and stormwater in the area.

Brady-Davis said about her responsibility to the environment and the people of Chicago, “Climate change is here, and we need action now,” according to Book Club Chicago. She said about her new role, “Trans lives matter, right, and that trans people deserve to lead and to serve, and that’s what today is about.”

State and local leaders support the LGBTQ+ rights activist. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said of his decision to appoint Brady-Davis, “I am proud to appoint her to this essential role and hope that Black, trans youth across Illinois see a role model for civic engagement and service to others.”

The governor also said in a statement, “The appointment of a lifelong advocate and trailblazer like Precious Brady-Davis will bring another fierce voice in defense of environmental justice and equity to the MWRD board.”

Brady-Davis is not just a fierce voice but is committed to environmental activism. According to ABC 7, the commissioner said, “There’s been a lack of infrastructure, and I’m looking for ways to support those communities through green infrastructure.”

Lori Lightfoot, former Chicago mayor, said, “Today is an important milestone to celebrate, but we also need to make sure that Precious gets on the ballot, has the resources she needs, and we are not complacent on the sidelines,” according to Book Club Chicago.

Brady-Davis was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Commissioner Kim du Buclet.