Bring The Course Home With This Golf Simulator

Golf is perhaps one of the most addictive hobbies one can have. When you’re not golfing, you’re constantly thinking about the next time you’re able to hit the links. Sure, reading golf magazines and mentally visualizing your swing help to scratch the itch, but that can only take you so far.

Thanks to PhiGolf, you can bring the course to you. PhiGolf makes it possible with PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick, which is available for a limited-time price of $229. That’s a savings of $20 from its MSRP.

All you need to take advantage of PhiGolf is a television or a smartphone, and room to swing a club. PhiGolf features a state-of-the-art swing sensor that transmits information from the swing stick to your smartphone or TV. For those who want to use PhiGolf with their smartphone, all they need to do is download the popular WGT app.

Users have full access to WGT’s wide range of golf courses, which provide countless opportunities and options to hone their golf skills from the friendly confines of their homes. The fun isn’t limited to just one person. PhiGolf’s simulator is small enough to carry around to a friend’s place, and multiple users can play rounds of golf together.

More than 1,600 people have rated PhiGolf’s simulator 4 stars on Amazon’s 5-star scale.“We have had a lot of fun playing Phi Golf. We found using a golf glove gave the stick a better feel. Acts like a golf simulator. Realistic yardages on your clubs,” writes verified 5-star purchaser, Karen H.

Just because the golf courses are closed for the holidays doesn’t mean your golf game has to suffer. With PhiGolf, you, along with a number of friends can play any time you desire. Purchase it today for $229 and get to swinging.

