BroccoliCon Career Expo Connects Top Talent with Employers

BroccoliCon recently presented an inclusive career expo catering to minority college students from four- and two-year institutions, young professionals, and individuals actively seeking new job prospects. The event provided a platform for exploring fresh and promising career opportunities, all at no cost to attendees.

Throughout history and persisting to this day, the labor market experience for African Americans has consistently been more challenging when compared to their white counterparts. Many Blacks face greater vulnerability in the labor market, encounter higher unemployment rates, and often work in occupations that offer lower wages and fewer benefits.

Since the disaggregation of employment data by race in 1972, the Black unemployment rate has consistently been twice the rate of white unemployment, according to the Center for American Progress. This 2-to-1 gap, which has endured for decades, is attributed to structural racism within the think tank.

According to a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Black unemployment rate declined to 5 percent last month from 5.7 percent in February. Through its efforts, BroccoliCon is eager to harness and continue this positive momentum.

BroccoliCon Expo

Since its start as a festival focused on empowering Black communities in the DMV area, Broccoli City has evolved into a renowned national brand committed to fostering upward mobility and social progress for Black and brown communities. Broccoli City co-founder Brandon McEachern explains that “our own shared experiences with career expos and not feeling as if they were for people who looked like us inspired this platform for job seekers.” Diversity across various industry sectors continues to be inadequate, but “we want to continue being problem solvers,” says McEachern. “Our goal is to help drive diversity and inclusion for organizations while allowing job seekers to feel comfortable and confident in their skin and focus on bringing their best selves forward to secure their dream job, sharpen existing skills, grow networks, and acquire the tools necessary to effect both culture and communities.”

Employer Representation

The BroccoliCon expo featured a diverse group of employers representing a range of industries and sectors. Committed to fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities, “we curated a lineup of companies that value diversity and are seeking talented individuals from all backgrounds,” McEachern says.

Employers represented at BroccoliCon 2023 included:

The Executive Office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Events D.C., Indeed, D.C. Department of Employment Services (DOES), REFORM Alliance, BLK App, Radio One, PR Alliance, the District Department of Transportation/Go D.C. Go, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, U.S. Digital Corps, U.S. House Office of Diversity and Inclusion, City Year D.C., The Gathering Spot, MacArthur High School, Excel Academy, Live Nation (human resources), Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, University of the District of Columbia, Army National Guard, Job Corps, United Negro College Fund.

The Value of Career Expos in the Modern Career Market

This year’s BroccoliCon featured an array of interactive programs including professional development workshops, hiring sessions, skill-building activities and resources, and exclusive networking receptions. Attendees were given access to panel discussions from industry leaders on topics such as Generation Z within the workforce and workplace, reimagining access to great careers without a college degree, and salary negotiation and promotion.

In the future, career expos will maintain their crucial role in facilitating the ideal match between individuals and job opportunities, particularly for people of color. BroccoliCon will continue to serve as a vital platform for connecting talented individuals with employers who prioritize diversity and inclusivity. Career expos “still provide an opportunity for candidates and employers to meet and forge relationships,” says McEchearn, noting that BroccoliCon featured positions in tech, finance, and trades. “In the future, I hope to see more targeted efforts and better integrated industry participation.”