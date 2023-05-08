Bronny James Is Taking His Talents To University Of Southern California

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar,LeBron James has decided to attend the University of Southern California to play basketball.

The junior LeBron stood out as a 6-foot-3 guard during his high school career at California’s Sierra Canyon School. He is considered one of the top guards in the country. ESPN 100 ranked him No. 19 for the class of 2023, after earning a spot in the coveted McDonald’s All-American game.

The young talent took to his Instagram account to make the announcement.

At USC, Bronny will join his Sierra Canyon classmate, Juju Watkins, who is the No. 1 ranked girls’ prospect in the senior class. Bronny and Wakins already have endorsement deals with Nike, and Bronny also has a deal with Beats by Dre.

On May 6, as the Los Angeles Lakers walked away with a win in game 3 against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals series, he was asked about his son’s decision to attend USC.

“This is an incredible thing,” LeBron said. “Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It’s super cool, USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, [but] they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.”

In September 2022, Bronny visited Ohio State University with LeBron. While there, Buckeye fans chanted, “We want Bronny.”

There’s no doubt that Bronny can hoop. However, as a four-star prospect, rated by 247 Sports, he is ranked No. 26 in his class. In fact, young LeBron is not USC’s highest-ranking recruit. Marietta, Georgia’s Isiah Collier has earned bragging rights as USC’s highest-ranking recruit, coming into the university as the country’s No. 1 point guard.

Bronny finished his senior season at Sierra Canyon averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals, according to USA Today.

