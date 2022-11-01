 Bronny James Rushed Off Basketball Court After Gun Scare Over the Weekend

Sports

Bronny James Rushed Off Basketball Court After Gun Scare Over the Weekend

3157
Bronny James
LeBron James and Bronny James in 2018 (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A weapon scare forced the son of LeBron James and others in a basketball gym to flee a venue in Washington, D.C.

According to TMZ, over the weekend, during a high school basketball tournament, Bronny James had to be rushed off the court when there was a purported weapon in the stands. The incident took place on Saturday in D.C. at a high school gym.

James was playing for Sierra Canyon against DeMatha Catholic in a preseason event, the “DMV Showcase,” held at Wise High School. DeMatha was up by a score of 52-51 with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. A fight allegedly broke out in the stands, and someone yelled out that someone had a gun, which caused panic among people in the gym. Video footage showing the two teams rushing out of the gym to avoid whatever chaos was going to take place went viral.

Police officials told TMZ Sports that although there was a rush from the stands and a little chaos, they did a “thorough search” and “did not locate a firearm.”
A police spokesperson also said, “There were no injuries.”
Although no weapons were found and no one was injured, the team did not come out to complete the rest of the game “out of an abundance of caution,” said DeMatha Head Coach Mike G. Jones III.
Bronny posted something on his social media page after the game, saying, “high schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days.”
Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×