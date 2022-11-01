Bronny James Rushed Off Basketball Court After Gun Scare Over the Weekend

A weapon scare forced the son of LeBron James and others in a basketball gym to flee a venue in Washington, D.C.
According to TMZ, over the weekend, during a high school basketball tournament, Bronny James had to be rushed off the court when there was a purported weapon in the stands. The incident took place on Saturday in D.C. at a high school gym.
Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early.
Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x
— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022