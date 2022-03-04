Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Hires Stepmother As Agent -- Believed To Be Only Black Female Agent In NBA

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has changed his representation and is keeping it in the family, hiring his stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving.

According to The Athletic‘s NBA insider, Shams Charania, Riley Irving currently serves as the vice president of ad sales at BET and is believed to be the only Black female agent representing an NBA player. Roc Nation and Jeff Wechsler previously represented the Nets guard.

Irving has a player option for the 2022-23 season that will pay him $36.6 million, but he can also decline the option and become a free agent. Irving has played in just 15 games this season, all in road games outside of Brooklyn due to his reluctance to get the COVID-19 vaccination and New York City’s vaccination mandate for indoor events.

Many fans hoped New York City Mayor Eric Adams would make an exception for the superstar point guard, but Adams refused. Although mask mandates have been relaxed for indoor venues, the vaccination mandate still stands, meaning Irving cannot play home games.

The Nets entered the season as an NBA Finals favorite, but things haven’t gone well for them whether or not Irving has played. Teammate Kevin Durant has dealt with injuries all season, and James Harden eventually expressed his displeasure with his two teammates constantly being out and was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, who the Nets received when they traded Harden, is currently out with a back injury.

The Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record and are holding onto the conference’s last playoff spot by one game. In the 15 games Irving has played, the Nets are just 5-10.

Irving previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a title with LeBron James, and the Boston Celtics. Irving has been to seven All-Star games and is a three-time All-NBA player.