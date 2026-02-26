Politics by Sharelle B. McNair New York’s Working Families Party Rejects Mamdani’s Choice For Congress, Backs Antonio Reynoso Working Families Party Director Jasmine Gripper says Reynoso “has the record of delivering for our communities.”







New York’s Working Families Party stepped over Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s handpicked Congressional candidate to show their support of Brooklyn’s own Antonio Reynoso for the Democratic House primary, The New York Times reports.

Working Families Party Director Jasmine Gripper said Reynoso, Brooklyn’s chapter president, “has the record of delivering for our communities. That put him head and shoulders above others, and got him the overwhelming majority of the vote.”

Looking to represent New York’s 7th District, covering Brooklyn and Queens, Reynoso is running against Queens City Council Member Julie Won and Assemblymember Claire Valdez, who has garnered Mamdani’s support.

They’re trying to replace Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, who announced her retirement in November 2025.

Gripper called Reynoso “deeply trusted,” according to BK Reader, and “the best candidate to fight for working families in Washington D.C., and build a movement strong enough to defeat the forces of authoritarianism.

“We know that as a member of Congress, he will lead the fights to protect immigrants, stand up for tenants, stand arm-in-arm with labor, and make New York a place where working families can afford to live and thrive.”

Morris Katz, a top Mamdani adviser and a worker on Valdez’s campaign, downplayed the endorsement, highlighting how the new mayor faced similar challenges and the outcome worked in his favor.

“Personal relationships and institutional connections play a significant role in these kinds of decisions,” Katz said. “But voters understand the urgent need to fundamentally change who has power in this country, and because of that, Claire Valdez will be a member of Congress come next year.”

Reynoso doesn’t take the endorsement lightly.

“Since my time as an organizer and from the beginning of my time in public office, we have worked together on critical issues for working families in this city like affordable housing, universal childcare, and supporting our immigrant communities,” said Reynoso, who grew up in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. “Together, we will take our fight to Washington, stand up for Brooklyn and Queens, hold the line against Donald Trump, and deliver real wins for the working class.”

