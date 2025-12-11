News by Kandiss Edwards Not On My Shift: Convenience Store Manager Locks ICE Out Of Building ICE agents have descended on the state in a continued effort to support the Trump administration immigration mandate.







A convenience store manager in Kenner, Louisiana, locked a group of U.S. Border Patrol agents out of his store over the weekend.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have descended on the state in a continued effort to support the Trump administration in its mass deportation mandate. The incident occurred at a Brother’s convenience store on Dec. 6. When two unmarked sport-utility vehicles containing agents wearing Border Patrol vests pulled into the parking lot, assistant manager Wayne Davis took action. Davis was inside helping a customer, and the customer showed signs of distress at ICE’s presence. The Louisiana man decided he would bar entry to the building, opting instead to taunt the agents. Footage of the event went viral.

“You want some chicken? You ain’t getting it here, bro,” Davis can be heard saying.

He also directed the agents to “go somewhere else” as they attempted to enter the store. Furthermore, as Davis records the encounter on his cellphone, he raises his middle finger toward the agents. Eventually, the agents returned to their vehicles before leaving the scene.

YES….This is the way….don’t let the ICE Nazis Agents into your stores….let them starve like the filthy rats they are….Brother's Food Mart in Kenner, Louisiana for the win! 🎯🔥

pic.twitter.com/jOLLap4nim — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) December 7, 2025

According to NOLA, the Border Patrol agents were in Kenner as part of a broader federal enforcement campaign dubbed “Operation Catahoula Crunch.” That operation involves Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents working in southeast Louisiana and New Orleans. The outlet also reports that internal documents reveal the intent to detain 5,000 immigrants.

U.S. Border Commander Greg Bovino is currently in Louisiana heading operations for “Operation Catahoula Crunch” and is speaking loudly about his aggressive tactics, touting America First rhetoric.

“This is f***ng country Somebody’s taping me? Continue to tape me. Nobody tells us where to go, when to go, how to go — in our f***ng country!” Bovino said in a video posted to X.

A lawyer interviewed by local media said that under the current law, a business is generally within its rights to refuse entry to anyone, including law enforcement. Unless those officers possess a valid warrant signed by a judge, they can be denied. The lawyer said that the state law that makes interfering with federal immigration enforcement a crime has limited application when it comes to private property access.

