BRUJA & BUSINESS: September Should Have Been An invitation To Be Honest With Yourself

We all have a mentor in our life who tells the truth and nothing but the truth. Whether it’s an actual mentor or someone who gives great guidance, these mentor types tell it like it is and they won’t allow us to deny the truth. They keep us honest. September was a good month to tap into that divine guidance and take an in-depth look at your goals and visions.

Ask yourself if these things actually align with who you are and what you’re trying do in the world. If not, you are going to have to be willing to be honest with yourself; just like your mentor would.

September was about getting real and asking the tough questions: Is the business you conduct supporting you or are you operating out of scarcity and pretending these engagements support you when they do not?



As we glide into the last quarter of the year, we have to be truthful with ourselves about what works and what doesn’t. Let the next month be an invitation to continue to do so. Stay honest.

Aries (March 21- April 20)

You can feel ventures coming to an end, yet you are still holding onto them. It is time. No, it’s actually past the time of letting go. Not a lot of people have a willingness to fight hard for ann endeavor and also put their whole heart into it. However, warriors need rest. This situation does not provide that opportunity. Let go and pour back into new initiatives.

Taurus (April 20 – May 21)

The things you want are the things you can actually have Taurus. The business you are dreaming of is one you have the ability to create. The only thing blocking you from tapping in is your fears. Are you going to let your fears and anxiety constantly keep you bound to ways of being that don’t align with who you are anymore?

Gemini (May 21- June 21)

You need to be more honest. The zodiac sign Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury. Mercury is the ruler of communication. Have you been speaking your truth and telling the truth in your work? Who benefits from your false narrative? Who benefits from your silence? If you want things to change for the better in your work life, you are going to have to figure out why you are hide behind untruths. Do you not believe in yourself?







Cancer (June 21 – July 23)

You are a supportive person to everyone you work with but how are you to yourself? You’ve been neglecting taking care of yourself. You have been fooling people that everything is going okay when in reality you are feeling a bit overwhelmed and alone. Why don’t you ask for support from people you trust, talk to your therapist about your feelings, or take some time to journal and get to the bottom of what you are feeling. You deserve to be supported and encouraged too.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 23)

Take time this month to think about how you can make space for feeling whole. You need to feel like you can exist fully as yourself. If you spend a little time with yourself this month focusing on your needs, you won’t have to look outside of yourself for validation. Do you know that you are remarkable and talented? Or do you seek attention from other people to feel valued? Look within yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23)

Do you think you can try to find more time for yourself this month? That’s what you and your business needs. Honestly, we can learn alot from paying attention to the trees. As the season changes from summer to fall, the trees start to lose their leaves and focus on consuming energy. What tasks can you take off your plate in order to have more time for rest and pouring into yourself?

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

Although Libra is the ruler of balance, you may be having a difficult time this month managing your responsibilities, priorities, and personal life. Everything that is demanding your attention isn’t necessarily important. Now is a good time to figure out a good time management plan to create harmony in your schedule. Get honest with yourself about your capacity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 22)

You have a lot to offer and it is time to share it. If you want to build connections and community, you have to go out and be in connection and community with people. People are waiting to experience your ideas, hear your wisdom, and witness your creativity. Share yourself with the world. We are waiting for your magic boo!

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You choosing to let go isn’t the same as giving up. Stepping away from this situation may leave you feeling defeated but that’s just your bruised ego talking. There are greater opportunities that align more with your overall vision for your life. You are currently fighting for something that does not serve you. Let it go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 20)

Give yourself permission to relax this month. Prioritize finding ways to rest. Rest ain’t always just sleeping. Rest could be reading a book for pleasure, binge watching your favorite show, or even having a solo date night with yourself with your phone on silent. You have a hard time taking a break. It’s time to.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 19)

This month is a time to be brave. Stop sugar coating how you are feeling and be honest. Some people need to hear the truth from you. Don’t disguise the truth with what you think they need to hear. People pleasing does not support your growth. Find the strength to be honest.







Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 21)

Have you been dreaming big enough Pisces? You may just get everything you desire. Be careful what you wish for this month because your words, your prayers, and your actions have power. Be honest about what it is that you want and write it down. It’s always helpful to see your goals so create a visual board to accompany it and be honest about them. Dream big and pray on nit.

