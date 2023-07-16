Bruja & Business: July Horoscope Warns Against All Work And No Pleasure

As descendants of enslaved Africans, the word freedom stirs up a lot of emotions. Our ancestors knew a life of hard work and sacrifice. Freedom to them meant dreaming of a future for themselves and their descendants where rest, joy and pleasure was a part of their daily routines.

A holiday like Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States, gives us space to honor and celebrate our ancestors’ strength and contributions to our survival. Our deceased loved ones endured hardship and still imagined living in a world where pleasure was our collective reality.

The concept of freedom includes more than just the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint. There’s also joy and pleasure wrapped up in being free too. What’s the point of freedom if we ain’t enjoying ourselves too?

This month, take the time to explore what freedom looks like for you. Imagine what freedom looks like to you outside of entrepreneurship and financial commitments. Are you taking time to celebrate yourself? Are you engaging in things that bring you happiness and pleasure? Let this month’s horoscopes be your guide to leaning into the pleasure you deserve.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Don’t you think it’s about damn time you had a little fun? You deserve it, beloved. Your dedication to your business and your community is impeccable! BUT what about your dedication to yourself? Your joy? Your rest? Do you know that you don’t always have to work to deserve some self-care? July is begging you to go out and have some fun. Spend some time with yourself that isn’t related to business needs.

Taurus (April 20 – May 21)



Stop! Do NOT plan that trip. As much as you would like to be somewhere far away, you’re just avoiding the real problem. Vacation isn’t going to solve it. You have to be honest with yourself about what is making you unhappy. You have to sit down and face the truth Taurus. Ask yourself, in what ways am I hindering my ability to grow? This could be spiritually, emotionally or even with the decisions you are making around your business. Why are you avoiding working on yourself?

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

You’re not where you want to be. Pay attention to how you feel in the environments you are in. Do you feel supported? Do you feel like you can trust who you are around? It’s not your fear that’s making you feel that way, it’s your intuition. Listen to what it is saying. Time to move on. Don’t make things work that ain’t working.

Cancer (June 21 – July 23)



If you want a soft life, you have got to take care of yourself. Taking care of yourself, Cancer, looks like knowing when to let things go. Can you actually do that? You are tired because you are wearing too many hats and in charge of too many projects. Everyone loves a supporter but not a micromanager. Which are you? Take some things off of your workload and it will still get done. You need the rest boo. Did you hear me? You need to rest boo.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Some things are falling out of alignment. Are you going to let them go or hold on? Your core values no longer match with the commitments you have made to others. As we grow our needs start to change. You are longing for a community of like-minded people. You want connection, not obligation. You have permission to be this new version of yourself and that requires letting things not for you fall away.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23)



You need to find time to be alone.The question isn’t should you take time off, but instead how can you step away without everything falling apart when you do? Sweet Virgo, you are strategic. Don’t just make a business plan, make a very good damn plan. You need this time alone to restore and renew yourself.

Libra ( Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)



Have you imagined a different reality for yourself Libra? Maybe you’ve been feeling out of business balance lately because your needs have changed. It’s time to experiment and create new ways to support yourself. You don’t have to continue operating in ways that don’t serve you anymore.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 22)



You don’t belong at that table. That table is raggedy and on its last leg. Scorpio, you are talented at telling the truth. If things are not a good fit, let people know the absolute truth. The reason you don’t belong at that table has nothing to do with your skill, experiences, and voice. You know when something isn’t genuine. Aligning yourself with that project would go against what your gut is telling you. Tell them no when they ask you to join them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)



What you need right now Sagittarius is the courage to change. You need to give yourself permission to be openly curious. We learn new things about ourselves when we allow ourselves the space for exploration and curiosity. If you want to invite more joy and pleasure into your life, you need to make changes. Allow yourself to be curious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20)



Fill your schedule up with as much rest and pleasure as you can this month. There are so many opportunities and who says you can’t do all of them? Don’t worry too much about spending too much time out with friends. You’ve worked hard this year and deserve a break. Go ahead and plan a day or three away from the office to just lay in bed.

Aquarius ( Jan. 20 – Feb. 19)



Stop being hesitant. If it brings you joy, you should do it. You’re in the way of what could bless you. Did you hear me? You are in the way of your blessing. Stop being hesitant to move towards what you want. Your anxiety is getting in the way. If you want to go and do a thing, go out and do a thing. Doing it is the only way to know if you’ll like it. Go do it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – march 21)



Get ready for an unexpected opportunity. If you can dream it— it can be a reality. Have you ever sat down and made a vision board for yourself? This month write down your wildest dreams and hopes for yourself. It might seem unrealistic but miracles happen all the time. Something good is going to happy for you, you just have to believe it to be true.

RELATED CONTENT: The Business Forecast: What Is Your Horoscope Telling You About Your Business Dealings?