Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin is Fully Awake and Showing Signs of Improvement

Great news coming out of Cincinnati!

The Buffalo Bills sent out a tweet confirming that safety Damar Hamlin is showing progress after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s contest between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lung continues to heal and he is making steady progress.”

The Associated Press reported that Ronald Butler, Hamlin’s agent, told the media outlet that he is now awake and has been able to grip the hands of his family members who are currently at his side.

The news of Hamlin being awake has spread across social media as teammates, friends, and family rejoice.

Hamlin’s teammate Kaiir Elam tweeted out a message earlier today.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

Hamlin’s family spokesperson, Jordon Rooney, also told ABC NY, that his doctors expressed to the family early this morning that Hamlin’s condition was moving in a “positive direction.”

Rooney also mentioned to ABC News that Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, was mistaken when he stated that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice. Once on the field and another time at the hospital. Rooney said it was a misunderstanding and that did not take place Monday night.

There were erroneous reports that the defibrillator that was used on the Bills player had malfunctioned that night. Rooney stated that was untrue and that all of the medical equipment was working properly.

With the upcoming football contest scheduled for this weekend between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, the Bills team returned to their practice facility on Wednesday. This Sunday’s game is the final game of the regular season. Emotions will be high on the field when the game starts.