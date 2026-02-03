Burst Water Pipe Forces Cafeteria At Howard University To Close

A burst pipe at the renowned HBCU Howard University caused a brief panic when students saw water streaming from the ceiling of the school’s cafeteria on Feb. 2 at around 2 p.m.

Howard University’s Facebook account reassured students that the water damage did not cause any injury to students or employees, but the cafeteria has been closed due to the damage. The post directed students to other campus areas that serve food. The flooding occurred at Bethune Annex Cafe.

“On Monday, February 2, at approximately 2 p.m., a pipe burst in Howard University’s Bethune Annex Cafe, resulting in water damage which necessitated the closing of the facility. The water leak was quickly contained, and there was no reported harm to students or employees.

“Students continue to have eight additional dining options on campus, including the main cafeteria in the Blackburn Center.”

Journalist Stephen Graddick IV posted images from the cafeteria showing students reacting as water poured from the ceiling.

No further statements were issued regarding the cause of the burst pipe or the expected repair timeline.

Howard also experienced another flood on campus less than five years ago.

WTOP News reported that a flood took place on the fourth floor of the student residence hall, College Hall South, in November 2021. The flooding occurred around the same time students at the school were protesting on-campus conditions, including mold in residence halls.

Officials at the institution at the time issued a statement regarding the repairs at Howard.

“We immediately notified maintenance technicians, and a remediation team began working around the clock to remedy the situation. At this time, a restoration contractor is drying the walls and checking for moisture in the affected areas.”

The school said affected students were allowed to wait in the library while repairs were being made.

“After about 45 minutes, they were allowed to return to their rooms,” the statement said.

RELATED CONTENT: Audacity At The Australian Open: Naomi Osaka Wins The Match & The Battle Against Forced Silence By Her Opponent