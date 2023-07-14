All Black Everything: Diddy Launches ‘Empower Global’ With Hopes To ‘Elevate The Black Economy’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been steadfast in his quest to support Black-owned businesses and has just taken another step to ensure that continues.

The hip-hop entrepreneur has officially launched a website entitled Empower Global. It is a curated marketplace dedicated to being the largest Black-owned platform to present top Black-owned brands in various categories like fashion, art, and beauty worldwide.

“My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for them to access the resources, tools, and support needed to build successful businesses,” said Diddy, chairman of Combs Global, in a written statement. “Empower Global will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle.”

Combs announced this initiative in 2021, working on the final product to bring what is live now. The new platform was designed and created by Black-owned TechSparq, and the company received assistance from another Black-owned tech company ChatDesk.

“Empower Global is a transformative platform that embodies Sean Combs’ unwavering commitment to Black entrepreneurship,” said Tarik Brooks, president of Combs Global. “On behalf of Combs Global, we are thrilled to launch this initiative, which showcases the incredible products and talents of Black-owned businesses and provides a gateway for consumers to support and uplift our community. Through Empower Global, we aim to foster sustainable growth and create lasting opportunities that will leave a positive and enduring impact on the Black economy.”

Empower Global is Diddy’s contribution to helping revitalize the concept of uplifting Black entrepreneurs and helping to keep Black dollars circulating within the Black community.

For more information about the new marketplace, you can visit the site empowerglobal.shop as well as follow @ShopEmpower on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

