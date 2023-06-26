BET ‘Lifetime Achievement Award' Made Busta Rhymes ‘Wanna Cry'

Busta Rhymes didn’t hold back his emotions in accepting the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the 2023 BET Awards.

The “Touch It” rapper teared up while finally receiving his flowers for his 30-year contribution to hip-hop and the entertainment industry. The award was presented by actor and comedian Marlon Wayans and award-winning producer and songwriter Swizz Beatz.

Busta said he only had “two minutes” but proceeded to pour his heart out while reflecting back on his start with Leaders of the New School in the early ’90s and explaining how he maintained top contender status over the next three decades.

Speaking on his career, the Brooklyn native took the audience back to how he found his sound after getting kicked out of Leaders of the New School.

“I pioneered the feature,” Busta declared while recalling his start as a solo artist.

He credited his natural “passion” for music and how it allowed him to get into the studio and “collab with whoever,” for getting him to his legendary status today.

“It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way,” Busta said.

“I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time, you’re watching me grow and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.”

Busta made sure to hug and thank his “best friend” Spliff Star and his DJ, Scratchator, whom he grew up with in Brooklyn. The trio stuck together for 30 years. He also called for an end to “petty beef” in hip-hop and asked for rappers to “love each other” and “get to this money.”

He gave his speech ahead of tearing down the stage, performing a 10-minute set of some of his biggest hits that included features from veterans like M.O.P., Remy Ma, and his Flip Mode squad, and appearances from upcoming hip-hop stars like Scar Lip and Coi Leray.

