Patti LaBelle ‘Honored’ To Perform Tina Turner Tribute At BET Awards

Patti LaBelle will honor the Queen of Rock n Roll, Tina Turner, in a tribute performance at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25.

Rolling Stone announced the news on June 23 that the Godmother of Soul will commemorate her late industry friend and fellow legend in a set paying homage to the life and art of Turner.

The BET Awards released a statement confirming the performance, stating that the rendition of the acclaimed singer’s songs will “capture the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy.”

After Turner’s death on May 24, LaBelle expressed her adoration and gratitude for the rock legend in a heartfelt social media post.

“Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace,” shared the “You Are My Friend” singer.

While there has been no further word on if other artists will share the stage with LaBelle for the tribute, the 79-year-old is more than up for the task.

“Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished,” stated the Grammy Hall of Famer.

“She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way.”

Although the two singers had differing sounds, LaBelle and Turner’s incredible artistry has cemented them as Black music icons in their respective takes on soul, rock, and R&B.

The BET Awards will not only pay homage to the rock icon, but also continue in its year-long celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. It will include additional performances from Glorilla, Coco Jones, and Lil Uzi Vert, with Busta Rhymes being bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

The ceremony will premiere on Sunday, June 25 at 8pm in Los Angeles, and available to watch live on BET, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV and VH1.

