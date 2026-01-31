Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Byron Allen And Ava DuVernay Tackle MLK Assassination In New Film Allen and DuVernay confirmed a new feature film collaboration titled 'King vs. the United States of America.'







By Robert Hill

On Jan. 30, media mogul Byron Allen and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay confirmed a new feature film collaboration titled “King vs. the United States of America.”

The film focuses on Coretta Scott King’s journey and decades-long pursuit to get to the truth surrounding the 1968 assassination of her husband, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who was shot on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

The project revisits the longstanding questions surrounding King’s assassination, which was officially blamed on James Earl Ray. However, Coretta Scott King and her family never accepted this conclusion.

“King vs. the United States of America” will analyze Mrs. King’s independent investigation, including a 1999 civil trial where the jury concluded King’s assassination involved a broader conspiracy, hinting at the involvement of government agencies.

The two collaborators bring passion and a sense of truth to their documentation of African American history. DuVernay previously directed the 2014 film “Selma” and created the series “When They See Us,” bringing a long history of telling stories centered on Black history and civil rights. With the help of Allen’s Allen Media Group, he will help expand the company’s presence in film and television productions.

As reported by Deadline, Allen is ready to get to work. “My passion and dedication to exposing the historic secret trial regarding King’s assassination is unshakable.”

Coretta Scott King emerged as a political force like her husband, but in her own right, advocating for civil rights, feminism, and LGBTQ equality following her husband’s assassination.

It takes more than two people to make a film. Other collaborators for “King vs. the United States of America” include producers Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Chris Charalambous, and Matthew Signer.

The announcement was shared on a special day for the King family, especially since Coretta Scott King passed away on this day 20 years ago, and as her son, Dexter King, would have been celebrating his birthday.

