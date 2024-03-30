Caleb Williams’ Pink Accessories Spark Social Media Buzz And Teasing

University Of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams made news this week, but it wasn’t because of his athletic abilities.

On March 25, he was seen at an NCAA Women’s basketball game. When cameras zoomed in on him, he was sporting a pink phone, wallet, and what appeared to be pink fingernail polish. This caused social media to question his choice of pink after the public viewed the video clip. But he did respond later in the week after apparently being teased about it.

The football player was attending the USC versus Kansas women’s basketball contest. He was sitting in the stands when the cameras caught him as he waved his hands above his head, which is how people saw the pink items on display.

Caleb Williams in the house for USC vs. Kansas 😅 pic.twitter.com/wGyNeXdckJ — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 26, 2024

In a video posted on March 28, Gavin Morris, who is listed as USC Trojans Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Player Relations on his X account, posted a video of him and Williams on a football field. Seemingly, in response to people teasing him about the clip viewed earlier in the week, Morris teasingly questions him by asking, “What the phone look like?”

“It’s been a long week for you,” Morris said. “Let’s see what that phone look like, what the phone look like?”

Williams responds by saying, “The wallet’s white, the phone is pink, the case is clear.”

Then Morris asks, “What the fingernails look like?” “Nails are clear,” Williams said while showing off his fingernails. “Lips are pink. Your girl love ’em.” Then as Morris lets out a laugh, Williams walks away from the camera. Hey @CALEBcsw 4 Weeks From Tonight Where We at‼️🤣😂 #G1S pic.twitter.com/H6aN4MN8ZW — gavin morris (@DaGman7) March 28, 2024

Williams is slated to be the number one pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears have the pick and sports experts around the country are predicting the team will choose him with that draft pick.

