USC Trojan Quarterback Caleb Williams Historically Takes Part Ownership Of a Male Grooming Company

USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams is redefining college athletics while collecting and investing his coin.

The 20-year-old transfer from Oklahoma is in his name, image, and likeness (NIL) prime.

According to Boardroom, Williams is the newest face of male grooming brand Faculty for “marketing campaigns, product collaborations, and revenue partnerships.”

The move, however, is not a traditional marketing partnership. Williams has a stake in the company as part-owner. The strategy is believed to be the first investment by a college athlete in the era of NIL, per the sports news outlet.

A man with many styles, this football star’s investment aligns with his lifestyle and background. He is admired for his fashion sense as well as his positivity-evoking nail art on and off the field. Inspired by his mom, who works as a nail technician, art was always around him growing up.

However, it wasn’t until he saw his favorite artists like rappers A$AP Rocky and Lil Yachty express themselves freely with their nails, that he began to fully embrace the creativity.

“You know, some people love it, some people hate it. Either way I don’t really care,” Williams said, according to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

“I never have been one to care much about what people have to say or think about me. I just kind of do as I feel and if people like it great, if they don’t, whatever. I feel like everyone should express themselves however they chose. If me painting my nails playing football helps some people feel more confident in expressing themselves, then great,” he continued.

Faculty offers a variety of nail polish options that symbolize life, art, and imagination. They also sell nail stickers inspired by daily life like nightlife and rave culture.

“The deal is an example of a college athlete using endorsement and investment opportunities to not only build his personal brand, but take control of his financial future,” sports lawyer and associate professor at Pepperdine University Alicia Jessop told Boardoom.

“Oftentimes, a great investment strategy is to buy into products you use, which is what Williams did here,” she added.

Williams hasn’t even begun to scratch the surface with his NIL portfolio of investments. He recently secured another historical partnership with Hawkins Way Capital, a Beverly Hills-based real estate private equity fund that manages over $1.5 billion of assets.

Partners of the firm are looking forward to educating the rising star about the ins and outs of the real estate industry for future investment opportunities.