 Candace Owens Calls Accidental Shooting Death by Alec Baldwin 'Poetic Justice' Because of His Trump Criticisms

Candace Owens Calls Accidental Shooting Death by Alec Baldwin ‘Poetic Justice’ for Actor’s Constant Criticism of Trump

After a tragedy took place on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that fatally took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, many people sent condolences for all involved.

Conservative pundit, Candace Owens. however, took the opportunity to lambast Baldwin because he was a constant critic of Donald Trump.

According to Daily Mail, Owens, in since-deleted tweets, attacked Baldwin and stated that the accidental shooting was “poetic justice” for the 4 years that Baldwin spent criticizing the former president of the United States.

In one of her Twitter rants, she wrote: “Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

She then wrote: “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition. Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well.”

Conservative pundit Candace Owens, 32, has since deleted her provocative tweets and Instagram posts after criticizing Baldwin over the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Several users responded in disgust to the words Owens posted.


The Daily Mail also reported that Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin has also slammed Owens for being disrespectful towards her father.

‘You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across,’ the 26-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story.

