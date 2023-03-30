Candace Owens Claims Affirmative Action Policies Are Harmful and Degrading

Candace Owens is back to her old antics.

During a recent appearance on the Dr. Phil show, the right-wing conservative analyst and Daily Wire host blasted affirmative action policies, calling them “harmful and degrading.” Sharing the floor with fellow panelists including conservative author and TV host Danielle D’Souza Gill, Owens claimed to have “actual facts” that such policies resulted in nothing more than a “burden of responsibility” for the left, and often did more harm than good.

“When you artificially place a black American into a school in which they do not belong based on their knowledge, it doesn’t mean that they go on to get A’s,” Owens said. “In fact, there was a black adjunct professor, you guys have definitely heard of him, Dr. Thomas Sowell, who was teaching at Cornell University and he found that the majority of the black American students that were there were on academic probation.”

The 33-year-old jumped on advocates that support such initiatives, claiming they often bring harm to the same people the policies tend to help. “In the end, you either know the answers or you don’t,” she said.

The discussion surrounding affirmative action has carried on for years now, even making it to the Supreme Court, upholding the use of race in admissions at the University of Texas. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported in 2022 that 60% of Americans supported a ban on the consideration of race in college admissions. However, Black Americans were the only demographic not looking to support the ban on race in college admissions.

Eliminating race-based admissions can actually hurt enrollment for minority students. Studies conducted by Georgetown University showed school admissions considering class over race would leave select colleges without Black and other minority representation. The study said it’s unlikely schools will adopt class-conscious admissions, with several factors at stake.