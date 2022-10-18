Candace Owens Defends Against Claims That She Should Be Sued By George Floyd's Family

Political commentator Candace Owens recently engaged in a heated argument on social media after some said she should be sued following her recent comments on the death of George Floyd.

Owens took to Twitter to rebuff claims that she should be sued for “defaming” Floyd with her new documentary.

George Floyd’s family didn’t even stop by his house to collect his belongings. They left his car and personal items abandoned in his house.

Now they’re mad my documentary TELLS THE TRUTH about the fatal levels of fentanyl discovered in Floyd’s autopsy. https://t.co/6M1M0FMhG7 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 17, 2022

Owens replied, “I think you should consider how defamation law works in this country. Did you know that truth is an absolute defense against it? Did they pick up Floyd’s belongings? Did Floyd not say, ‘I can’t breathe’ before he was laid on the ground?”

She adds “sue her!” is not an argument and shared more comments on the issue in another replied tweet over an article shared by the Rolling Stone that claims George Floyd’s family is considering legal action as they felt betrayed by Owens and Kanye West.

This comes after Ye’s interview on Drink Champs, where he discussed Owens documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, which focuses on the events involving George Floyd and his death in Minneapolis.

Attorney Lee Merritt took to Twitter and stated: “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

In his interview with the Rolling Stone, Merritt says the near $1 billion judgment that Sandy Hook parents won against Info Wars host Alex Jones for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2012 shooting presents a possible pathway for legal recourse.

Owens and Ye have been involved together in other controversial events after wearing White Lives Matter T-shirts in Paris during a runway show apart of Paris Fashion Week.