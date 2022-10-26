Candace Owens Threatens to File Lawsuit, Feels She Has Grounds to ‘Sue George Floyd’s Estate’

Political pundit Candace Owens has threatened to take George Floyd’s family to court.

In a recent podcast, the controversial conservative host starts the show by asking, “Should I sue George Floyd’s family?”

The discussion took place after the Floyd family reportedly considered filing a lawsuit against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he appeared on a Drink Champs podcast. Ye stated on the show that Floyd did not die from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. He claimed that Floyd died from ingesting fentanyl, which was disproven.

That news apparently didn’t sit well with Owens.

Owens continued by stating that news of the lawsuit is causing her “a ton of distress.” She also labeled it “a PR stunt.”

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible, if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ‘emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things, well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate.”

She went on to say that she is “fighting for Black America” in her rant as she tries to convince her audience that she is really trying to keep Black people from being “in the dark.”

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress,” Owens said.

“I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark! This is unacceptable. I’m really, I’m serious. I’m going to go out and I’m going to ask lawyers ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to.”

After the Drink Champs episode with Ye, Owens responded to some social media users who felt she should be sued for repeating what Ye said regarding Floyd’s death.