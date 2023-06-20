Canva Called Out For 'Unsafe' Search Results Of Black Hairstyle

Canva is receiving backlash for pervasive racism in its latest technological update—especially in regards to Black hairstyles—that was meant to improve user experience.

In November 2022, the graphic design company announced its Text to Image app, an image-generating feature that utilizes text and artificial intelligence to curate an image exactly to the creator’s liking.

As for the safety precautions installed in its algorithm, Canva addressed how it “invested heavily” to limit the creation of unsafe content:

“For Text to Image this includes automated reviews of input prompts for terms that might generate unsafe imagery, and of output images for a range of categories including adult content, hate, and abuse.”

However, what Canva did not account for is racial biases appearing in its search results.

A DEI thought partner, Adriele Parker, detailed her experience using Canva while trying to find photos of Black women in popular hairstyles. However, she was caught by surprise by what Canva’s search algorithm listed as “unsafe.”

In a post to Linkedin, Parker shared the screenshot that displayed how an error occurred as she typed in the phrase “Black woman with Bantu knots.” The digital creative platform also stated underneath that “bantu may result in unsafe or offensive content.”

In her caption Parker continued on how the probable lack of Black women in their technology department led to the prejudiced mistake,

“Tell me your AI team doesn’t have any Black women without telling me your AI team doesn’t have any Black women,” she vented.

“Canva, if you need a DEI consultant, give me a shout. I’ve been a fan of your platform for some time, but this is not it. Be the change. Please.”

Canva’s team responded as the post gained considerable attention and after other users received the same result for similar race-based texts. Canva apologized for the “inconvenience” while emphasizing that the safety features require feedback such as Parker’s to ensure that they are reasonably instated.

The response by the tech company was, in Parker’s opinion, a regurgitated and “canned” apology that did not address the greater issue at hand,

A Trust & Safety Product Lead at Canva chimed in on the matter, stating that while this specific search result has been fixed, these “over-triggers” are crucial to ensure offensive content doesn’t “slip through the gaps.”

