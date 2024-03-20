Cardi B Responds To Reported $80 Million Net Worth: ‘I Made a Lot of Money’

When Cardi B released the 2018 hit single “Money,” it wasn’t just a flex; it was her reality, and it continues to be. When questioned in a recent interview about being worth at least $80 million, her response was, “I made a lot of money.”

While speaking with Speedy Morman for the Complex video show, “360 with Speedy,” the Bronx-bred entertainer did not hesitate to discuss that she has made “a lot of money” over the years. She expressed that the reported $80 million has already been surpassed.

When Speedy asked if the reported amount attributed to her was correct, she replied, “Uh, Jesus Christ. I made a lot of money!

“I feel like I actually passed almost doing $80 million. I make a lot of money. I make a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money,” also expressing that she pays out a lot of money as well to her friends and family and their expenses. “But also, I got a lot, a lot of bills. I’m taking care of [family]. I’m helping a lot—I’m not going to say I take care, I’m helping a lot, and I help a lot of my friends and I help a lot of my family and everything.”

If she can collect the judgment she won from YouTube personality Tasha K, she can add another $4 million to her coffers. The “Like What” rapper is still trying to get the money won when she was victorious in a defamation lawsuit against the gossip YouTuber in October 2022. Earlier this year, in January, attorneys for Cardi B accused Tasha K of hiding secret offshore accounts and failing to disclose those when she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.