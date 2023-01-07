Cardi B Defends Complaining About High Grocery Prices

Cardi B might have a net worth listed at around $80 million, but the Bronx native is still all about “budgeting” her coins.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her gripes with the rising price of groceries in her area.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside !!” she tweeted.

“Bi*ch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The mother of two followed up with a video PSA explaining why she still budgets her money despite being worth millions.

“Let me tell y’all something. When I be complainin’ about food prices, and y’all motherf**kers be like ain’t you rich […],” she quipped.

“That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna go broke soon because you’re not budgeting.”

Cardi continued. “I wanna see for myself what the f**k sh*t is being spent on […] I’m seeing everything tripled up, so of course, Imma say something. The f**k?!”

Cardi is known for using her platform to shed light on issues and causes important to her. The “I Like It” rapper has been vocal about politics and issues surrounding racism, social justice, and women’s rights.

She even sat down with Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election as part of her campaign to help encourage her followers to vote, ET reports.

“I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it,” she told Biden. “I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too.”

“If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want.”

Cardi has received backlash for voicing her opinions on major issues. But that hasn’t stopped her from using her platform to speak out.