Cardi B’s Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ First One That Has Every Song Go Platinum

Cardi B has only released one full-length album and has gone on to break several records with her debut disc. So has once again made history when that album became the only one to have every single record go platinum.

Chart Data has recently revealed that the Kodak Black rapper has achieved a feat that has never been done before, not even by other legendary artists. Her successful debut album, Invasion of Privacy which was released on April 6, 2018, became the first album in history to have every song on the album be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

.@iamcardib‘s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ becomes the first album in history to have all of its songs certified @RIAA Platinum or higher. — chart data (@chartdata) March 24, 2022

Cardi B happily responded via social media.

AMAZING ….can’t wait for my second album♥️ Thanks for all the love & support https://t.co/TsRsIRwYOm — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 24, 2022

Cardi has been breaking records as often as she releases them! In November of 2021, she had become the first female rapper to score two diamond (10 million units sold) certified records. Then, less than three weeks later, Cardi B breaks her own record by obtaining another diamond record!

Cardi B is the first female rapper to have three diamond records. Bodak Yellow, off her debut album, was her first. Girls Like You, which was recently certified diamond, is the second record that placed Cardi B in the history books! Now Cardi B’s 2018 single I Like It, which featured Bad Bunny and J Balvin, has recently been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it a record-breaking three diamond records for the award-winning artist.

The Bronx-bred Hip-Hop artist just recently emerged victorious in court when she won a defamation lawsuit that was filed against her in 2020. According to Complex, the Bronx rapper and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, were sued for defamation by several people they encountered in the Hamptons in Long Island, NY back in September 2020.

Rolling Stone reported that in New York, where the suit was filed, Judge William Condon dismissed the case stating that the lawsuit was “baseless.”

Earlier this year, the Grammy Award-winning rapper was paid nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys fees after a jury found Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, liable on counts of defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress.

Variety reported the $3 million comes on top of the $1.25 million Cardi B was awarded.