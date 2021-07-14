 Cardi B Reacts to Critics Chastising Her for Buying 3-Year-Old Daughter $150K Necklace



For Cardi B, it’s apparent that she loves to make her daughter happy. But, after the 28-year-old Up rapper celebrated her daughter’s 3rd birthday, which included purchasing 3-year-old Kulture a sparkling necklace that has been reported to be worth $150,000, people have been losing their minds criticizing Cardi for the extravagant gift.

“Her daddy outdid me but I still got my baby nice 😊 Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace💎🎀💗K”

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

As can be expected, there were some people who took to social media to blast Cardi B because she chose to purchase a gift she can afford for a child that she evidently takes great care of.

Cardi B responded on her Twitter account to the people who were hating on her gift choice.

She received responses and replies from other Twitter users.

