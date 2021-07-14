Cardi B Reacts to Critics Chastising Her for Buying 3-Year-Old Daughter $150K Necklace

For Cardi B, it’s apparent that she loves to make her daughter happy. But, after the 28-year-old Up rapper celebrated her daughter’s 3rd birthday, which included purchasing 3-year-old Kulture a sparkling necklace that has been reported to be worth $150,000, people have been losing their minds criticizing Cardi for the extravagant gift.

“Her daddy outdid me but I still got my baby nice 😊 Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace💎🎀💗K”

As can be expected, there were some people who took to social media to blast Cardi B because she chose to purchase a gift she can afford for a child that she evidently takes great care of.

Cardi B responded on her Twitter account to the people who were hating on her gift choice.

Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids 🤣😩😩🤣🤣 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 11, 2021

Yes why not ? Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran 😩 https://t.co/tnIYry5LoI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021

She received responses and replies from other Twitter users.

$250k piece of jewelry isn’t logical. She doesn’t even get it pools, vacations, toys is awesome! I spoil my kids as well, but neither would get jewelry at that age costing $250k where would she wear it? Congratulations on the new baby, U & #offset continue soar! — Steph G (@Likemindedprod) July 14, 2021

Kulture got a million toys. An investment of a necklace or watch is actually smarter than more toys she won’t play with in a week — Fan Account | #BLM 💎 (@BardiUpdatess) July 12, 2021

Y’all reading this all wrong she’s not living through her kids, she giving her kids the things she didn’t have as a child. And y’all swear y’all kno so much😐😐 — jace (@jace73446287) July 11, 2021

WHY IS EVERYBODY BEING SO MEAN AND RUDE. CAN’T SHE JUST HAVE THIS ONE WEEK TO HER AND HER KID . BRING THE HATE SOME OTHER TIME …🥺🙄. — l.leahhhh (@leah_alexxx) July 11, 2021

If you want to spoil her because you had it rough then so be it. We all want better for our kids than we had. We just have to find balance between the spoils and remembering to make them decent people when they’re grown. You seem like a wonderful mother, so do you!!! 💙💙💙 — Crystal Leitzinger-Burian (@Crittle1979) July 12, 2021

THIS! This is the essence of a glow up. She’s giving her kids a better life than she had and that’s her right as their MOTHER. She’s crossing those generational boundaries and working to give her kids a life they deserve. Damn right if I had millions, I’d do the same! #CardiB — Jessica Lynn Watson (@xxragingredhead) July 13, 2021

Listen i have never been so jealous of a kid in my life. Good for you Cardi. Any parent would give everything for their kids! Awesome — Kathy (@Klawsbykathy) July 11, 2021