Cardi B Called Off Divorce From Offset Because ‘He Wanted to Change For Me’

Cardi B is opening up about the time she filed for divorce from Offset but called it off after the Migos rapper showed her he was ready to change.

The Grammy-winning rapper was the inaugural guest on The Jason Lee Show where she got candid about filing for divorce from Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in September 2020.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” Cardi says in a clip shared by Entertainment tonight. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything.”

The Up rapper went on to explain why she wouldn’t go into too much detail since the reason for the divorce filing was more about Offset, and is his story to tell.

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I’ma let him say it,” Cardi said. “I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story”

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, noted the change she saw in her husband after she filed for divorce.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she said.

Cardi initially filed in September 2020 but the petition was “dismissed without prejudice” in November 2020. In the initial filing, the mother-of-two cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The “WAP” rapper opened up on her OnlyFans at the time of the filing telling her fans that she was ready to “leave” her husband.

“At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” Cardi said at the time. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

At the time of the filing, Offset had been accused of cheating after a live stream seemingly showed him hiding his phone from his wife, as noted by Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby,” a source told People at the time.

“She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Cardi’s divorce filing came two years after Offset was accused of cheating on her with Instagram model Summer Bunni, E! News reported.