Cardi B Set to Cover Funeral Expenses for Victims of Bronx Fire

As a proud Bronx native, rapper Cardi B felt compelled to help when learning of the tragic Bronx apartment fire that took the lives of 17 people, including young children.

On Wednesday, City Hall announced that Cardi B would be covering the funeral costs for the victims of the deadly Bronx blaze that killed 17 people earlier this month, NBC NY reports.

“The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor’s Fund’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund,” City Hall said in a statement.

The fund has raised over $2.5 million since the Jan. 9 fire in addition to over $1.5 million raised through different GoFundMe campaigns. With help from the “Bodak Yellow” emcee, full funeral costs for the victims will be covered.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi told CNN.

“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she continued.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Cardi teamed up with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to ensure that her donation would go to all of the victims and “that the final wishes for their loved ones were met.”

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

“The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

Authorities found that all 17 victims of the fire died of smoke inhalation. A malfunctioning electric space heater is said to have caused the blaze, along with a door that was left open that allowed smoke to spread throughout the building.