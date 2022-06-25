Cardi B Shuts Down Troll Comments That Diagnose Her Daughter Kulture With Autism

Every time strangers on the internet have a lot to say about Cardi B’s commentary on societal issues, she lets it be known that she is not the one.

On Friday, the WAP rapper used her platform to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. Immediately trolls flooded her mentions, but one in particular crossed the line by involving her 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan Twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her fingers in outlets,” said the since-deleted tweet.

Cardi clapped back at the troll, saying, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her with something. Go play in traffic b—-.”

She then posted a video message telling haters, “suck my d—” and in a separate post, uploaded a video of Kulture at school naming the Pan-African colors, with the caption, “Beautiful and smart ….but you know the ones that get rejected by their parents always love to try my kids.”

More haters clamored on, “and ur child can’t read at her big age,” said another since-deleted tweet. “My child is 3 years old …You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned …cause that’s the first s— your mother should of done with your glitter bottom a–,” the Bronx rapper replied.

A third commented that Cardi was childish for entertaining trolls, claiming that not even Megan Thee Stallion who is three years younger, would get on social media the way Cardi does.

“You’re 30 years old, even Megan that’s younger than you not on the internet acting like a miserable child,” they wrote.

The Bodak Yellow rapper fired back with, “30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on s—…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery? https://t.co/zMPjx4mfwu — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

While many came to her defense, others criticized her offense to autism, suggesting it should not be considered an insult.

Cardi and husband Offset share Kulture and 9-month-old baby boy Wave.

In a recent interview, the rappers shared their hesitation to reveal their newborn to the world after nasty comments like this were made about Kulture.

“We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset,” said Cardi.