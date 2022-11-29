Shade Wars: Rapper Cardi B Shades Comedian Criticizing Offset's Lyrics in Wake of Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B took the gloves off while engaging in a Twitter shade-throwing session with a comedian who called out the gun violence being referenced in Offset‘s newest release in wake of the fatal shooting of Migos member Takeoff.

On Sunday, a video that appeared to be filmed on Halloween, the night before Takeoff’s November 1 murder, was posted showing Offset in his Joker costume rapping a verse from a track he has coming with Future, Vibe reported.

“Catch a body broad day/Shoot ’em in the hallway,” Offset raps in the song.

Once the video started being shared across social media, comedian Nicole Arbour took it upon herself to scold Offset for releasing a song with gun violence references in wake of Takeoff’s fatal shooting.

“Man…few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game…Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up,” Arbour tweeted. “Not a single thing was learned.”

Cardi B caught wind of Arbour’s tweet and decided to defend her husband. “He hasn’t even been to a studio since Take died so wtf are you talking about?” Cardi B wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The comedian seemingly responded with sarcasm by calling Cardi B out for reposting the video.

“My bad y’all…” Arbour followed up. “@iamcardib just posted this and I was sure it was Offset rapping about murder with a fake gun. Honestly, my bad if that’s not what this video is.”

Arbour continued. “Oh I said what I said. Even if that video was made before it happened, you STILL don’t see what’s happening? When u promote senseless violence in a community, you GET senseless violence in a community It’s sad af that all these young guys are dying, something has to CHANGE.”

Cardi B clapped back by seemingly turning it into a racial debate, claiming Arbour’s “community” makes music about mass shootings.

“Your community don’t sing about mass shooting and f**kin their cousins yet y’all still do it…Mind your pink neck,” the rapper wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Arbour went on to explain her stance, noting what she views as hypocrisy over Offset’s new verse that makes references to gun violence despite him losing a family member to the same issue.

“Your brother-in-law was just murdered and you’re posting videos about killing people…still!?!?” Arbour wrote. “Like still!?!? How aren’t you getting it yet? This ain’t a joke, this is real talk. You are a damn leader and you can make change in the NAME of Takeoff.”

That’s when Cardi B went rogue and made a disturbing remark aimed at Arbour’s mother. “YOUR MOTHER IS GOING TO DIE [grinning emoji],” Cardi B wrote in a since-deleted tweet that garnered her swarms of backlash.

Clearly taken aback, Arbour clapped back. “Yo wait. Did @iamcardib just threaten to murder my mom over a tweet about not promoting violence?” she asked. “Is this real life?” She followed up with another tweet referencing Cardi B’s assault case and her past admittance to drugging and robbing men, as noted by CNN.

“Yo @iamcardib you gonna send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to you?? Or just drug me and steal my money? Show some damn respect and stop promoting the murder of black men,” Arbour quipped.

After catching heat for her disturbing tweet about Arbour’s mom, Cardi B seemingly took a different approach and offered to pray for the comedian.

“The fact you trying to use the death of some1 I love to get clout is crazy …..I’m not going to do none of that ….I’m just going to pray for you, “Cardi B tweeted.

After exchanging a few more tweets, including screenshots of alleged racist tweets that Arbour claims were fake, Cardi B ended by posting a video clip representing her feelings on the quarrel.

Oh look, the old “she’s racist because I can’t debate her” …grow tf up. I’m not racist and @KyrieIrving isn’t antisemitic either. Those tweet are fake, and this is a real issue.

